Latest update March 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The consumer bears the brunt of price increases

Mar 10, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor

The headline ‘GPL mulls upping light bill’ (KN Mar 9), says it all. It was bound to happen and just a matter of time. With the ongoing war (special military operation) raging in Europe, the attendant imposed sanctions by western nations and the spinoffs of the rush down effects of these global interventions, we at this side of the globe are collateral damage. Prices at the gas pumps will rise too, if that has not already been done, so transportation and everything associated will continue to rise in an already heightened, spiraling cost of living environment.

Of course in this kind of situation it is the consumer who bears the ultimate brunt of price increases. Can the recent increase, particularly in old age pension cushion the effect of these bound to happen increases?

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sports Minister engages with youth boxers

Sports Minister engages with youth boxers

Mar 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCYS), Charles Ramson, visited the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown yesterday afternoon where he interacted with...
Read More
Eagles emerge as champions in Lennie Schuffler birth anniversary tournament

Eagles emerge as champions in Lennie Schuffler...

Mar 10, 2022

Ramnarine slams ton as Good Success/Sans Souci beat NSC

Ramnarine slams ton as Good Success/Sans Souci...

Mar 10, 2022

Big Boss Girls win Strikers Sports Club Anniversary Dominoes

Big Boss Girls win Strikers Sports Club...

Mar 10, 2022

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic tipped for Linden on April 23

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic tipped for Linden on...

Mar 10, 2022

Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern expansion – Doors open on April 4

Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern...

Mar 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]