The consumer bears the brunt of price increases

Dear Editor

The headline ‘GPL mulls upping light bill’ (KN Mar 9), says it all. It was bound to happen and just a matter of time. With the ongoing war (special military operation) raging in Europe, the attendant imposed sanctions by western nations and the spinoffs of the rush down effects of these global interventions, we at this side of the globe are collateral damage. Prices at the gas pumps will rise too, if that has not already been done, so transportation and everything associated will continue to rise in an already heightened, spiraling cost of living environment.

Of course in this kind of situation it is the consumer who bears the ultimate brunt of price increases. Can the recent increase, particularly in old age pension cushion the effect of these bound to happen increases?

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed