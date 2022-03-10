Sports Minister engages with youth boxers

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCYS), Charles Ramson, visited the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown yesterday afternoon where he interacted with the youngsters who are preparing for this weekend’s Pepsi Mike Parris under-16 tourney at the same venue.

Ramson was accompanied by officials of the Sports Ministry and the National Sports Commission (NSC), inclusive of Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, who is also the President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

Ramson gave the youths some encouraging words and even engaged them in a pushup competition after pledging his support to the development of Boxing in Guyana.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur, Ninvalle mentioned that the interaction lifted the spirits of the young pugilists, and he expects this weekend’s second Pepsi Mike Parris competition to be more fiercely competed.

Ninvalle revealed that each month there will be a total of two under-16 fight tournaments which will help develop the boxers and keep them sharp as Guyana is set to defend their Caribbean Schoolboys & Juniors’ overall title this August. However, the constant competition will not stop there, it will continue beyond with the aim being for consistent competition locally.