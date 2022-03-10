Ramnarine slams ton as Good Success/Sans Souci beat NSC

Kaieteur News – Opener Mahase Ramnarine struck a fine century to lead Good Success/ Sans Souci combined to a comprehensive victory over Noitgedacht Sports Club when the Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over competition commenced on Saturday last in Wakenaam.

Ramnarine and fellow opener Azeer Ramratan added 150 for the opening stand to put their team on course for sizeable total at G Square Cavaliers ground in Belle Plaine.

Ramratan was bowled by Joshua Melville for 58, however the left-handed Ramnarine continued to accumulate runs despite his team losing a few quick wickets in the middle order. He eventually departed for 111. Nazaam Mohamed and Shahid Mohamed put on 56 for the sixth wicket before Nazam Mohamed went for 33 while Shahid Mohamed made 28 as Good Success/Sans Souci posted 257 all out in 32.4 overs.

Tyron Retemiah grabbed 4-59 from eight overs and Melville 3-35 off six overs.

Noitgedacht Sports Club were never in the hunt and were bowled out for 61 in 10 overs in reply.

Nazaam Mohamed claimed 3-18 from three overs, Mohandass Surujpaul 2-6 from three overs and Aarav Sukhram 2-9 off two overs.

Sunday’s fixture between Zeelandia/ Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers was washed out. The competition which provides for two over age players per team is set to continue this weekend.