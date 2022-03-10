Ramnarine slams ton as Good Success/Sans Souci beat NSC

Latest update March 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Opener Mahase Ramnarine struck a fine century to lead Good Success/ Sans Souci combined to a comprehensive victory over Noitgedacht Sports Club when the Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over competition commenced on Saturday last in Wakenaam.
Ramnarine and fellow opener Azeer Ramratan added 150 for the opening stand to put their team on course for sizeable total at G Square Cavaliers ground in Belle Plaine.
Ramratan was bowled by Joshua Melville for 58, however the left-handed Ramnarine continued to accumulate runs despite his team losing a few quick wickets in the middle order. He eventually departed for 111. Nazaam Mohamed and Shahid Mohamed put on 56 for the sixth wicket before Nazam Mohamed went for 33 while Shahid Mohamed made 28 as Good Success/Sans Souci posted 257 all out in 32.4 overs.
Tyron Retemiah grabbed 4-59 from eight overs and Melville 3-35 off six overs.
Noitgedacht Sports Club were never in the hunt and were bowled out for 61 in 10 overs in reply.
Nazaam Mohamed claimed 3-18 from three overs, Mohandass Surujpaul 2-6 from three overs and Aarav Sukhram 2-9 off two overs.
Sunday’s fixture between Zeelandia/ Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers was washed out. The competition which provides for two over age players per team is set to continue this weekend.
Mar 10, 2022Kaieteur News – The Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCYS), Charles Ramson, visited the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown yesterday afternoon where he interacted with...
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – The symbols of the betrayal of Black people by the APNU+AFC regime are everywhere. For those who understood... more
Kaieteur News – Last year, I wrote that, given the muted observance for his 24th death anniversary, Cheddi Jagan had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Caribbean cannot escape the economic and financial consequences of the Russian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]