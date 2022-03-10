Latest update March 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. plans to invest US$175M in Black belly sheep

Mar 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has announced that his government is currently in discussion with Barbados to invest some US$175M in Black belly Sheep with the hope of making US$43M in annual returns.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at last Sunday’s press conference

This initiative, according to Ali, is aimed at reducing Caricom’s importation of mutton, lamb and other Sheep meat into the region. Ali said, “…we are going to work closely with Barbados, there is already major discussions going on with Barbados…”
President Ali said the Region has spent some US$48M in 2019 to import 7900 tons of mutton, lamb and other meat products from sheep. To reduce the importation of sheep products, Ali wants to up the local production in five years to above 7000 tons but for this to happen a huge investment will have to be made. “So here in Guyana we are working on an agenda with Barbados to take up our production because we will have to build up the capacity in five years to just over 7000 tons in terms of mutton and lamb, the meat and the products.

A few Black belly sheep grazing on a farm

This will require a capital investment of US$175M, about 25,000 hectares of land but expected returns annually will be US$43M US annually and some 4500 direct and indirect jobs”. Although the President is confident that money will be made from the investment, industry experts noted that considerations must be taken because market can change based on demand and other factors.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sports Minister engages with youth boxers

Sports Minister engages with youth boxers

Mar 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCYS), Charles Ramson, visited the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown yesterday afternoon where he interacted with...
Read More
Eagles emerge as champions in Lennie Schuffler birth anniversary tournament

Eagles emerge as champions in Lennie Schuffler...

Mar 10, 2022

Ramnarine slams ton as Good Success/Sans Souci beat NSC

Ramnarine slams ton as Good Success/Sans Souci...

Mar 10, 2022

Big Boss Girls win Strikers Sports Club Anniversary Dominoes

Big Boss Girls win Strikers Sports Club...

Mar 10, 2022

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic tipped for Linden on April 23

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic tipped for Linden on...

Mar 10, 2022

Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern expansion – Doors open on April 4

Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern...

Mar 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]