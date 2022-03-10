Everything high but the only thing low is workers’ salaries

Dear Editor,

I am a 29-year-old young man and also a PPP/C supporter. I’m also an entrepreneur. I was just visiting my mom who is the deputy head mistress of a Primary School. She just came from the supermarket and market. First thing she could have spoken about is the prices of the goods. Everywhere you turn prices are going up. Fertilizer prices are high, produce prices are high, groceries are high but the only thing low is workers’ salaries.

I am puzzled. How can a government that is elected by the people to serve the people refuse to do what is right by the people? We are an O&G producing nation and yet the government is refusing to make workers wages a living one. The thing that is more vexing is that my fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters sit back and take whatever is thrown their way without an inkling of protest . I do not understand what is going on in Guyana anymore.

A sitting government that I voted for made promises to renegotiate an oil contract that is so lopsided it makes my stomach turn sour to even read or listen to anything about O&G at this point in time and then when elected they refuse to renegotiate it. If nothing else it is the O&G contract that was signed in 2018 that put the final nail in the previous administration’s coffin and it will be the downfall of this current administration also if they do not renegotiate a better contract and give Guyanese workers a living wage.

My contact number is 6612481.

Kind regards,

Brian Clementson