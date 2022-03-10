Eagles emerge as champions in Lennie Schuffler birth anniversary tournament

Kaieteur News – Six teams participated in a two-zone play-off in the Lennie Schuffler birth anniversary male volleyball tournament – Rollers, Castrol, GDF, Bartica, PMTC and Eagles – but in the end, after much toil, the Eagles were able to spread their wings and come out as champions.

PMTC defeated Bartica 25-18, 22-25, 15-12 while Eagles defeated GDF 25-22, 25-20 to advance to the final. The best-of-five encounter saw Eagles defeating PMTC 25-18, 13-25, 21-25, 25-22 and 12-15, to claim the first-place trophy.

The best setter trophy went to Dester Hoppie of Eagles, Best Libero to Jarred Jhingree of PMTC, and MVP to Adriel Moore of Eagles. Bartica defeated GDF 30 -26 to earn the third-place trophy.

In a statement coming out from the Guyana Volleyball Federation GVF), President Levi Nedd said, “The GVF is grateful for the tournament sponsored by the two sponsors, along with Lennie Schuffler who was there to give encouragement. The final was of a very high standard: we had some thrilling games; Bartica showcased some talent against GDF and PMTC. They crept up on PMTC and could have edged them out, but PMTC did the latter. The final also was of a very high standard as it went right down to five sets which showed that male volleyball is on the move in Guyana.”

Trophies were donated by Andy’s Lumber and Wood Working and I and R Construction.