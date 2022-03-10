Chicken is now Mister Chicken

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Chicken is ah poor man special. While some awe can afford to yham chicken every day, de desperately poor does use am one day a week and sometimes only on special occasions.

Like Christmas morning. Dem does line up outside dem meat shop fuh buy chicken fuh cook fuh de Christmas lunch. Dem nah gat fridge or oven, so dem does gat to buy am fresh and dem does gat to cook a curry, a stew of a pot roast pun Christmas day.

Chicken is de cheapest source of meat. And so is de poor man meat.

Not anymore!

Chicken turn a big man now. It deh in short supply and de price gone up. It gone so high, it done scale Mount Roraima. Poor people can’t afford to eat chicken and yuh can bet dat by dis week fish price gan raise. And dah gat nuttin to do with de war in Ukraine.

Dem poultry producers seh how is de demand cause dat. But dem boys wan know how come de demand in March higher dan at Christmas. Dat nah mek sense. Something going on and dem boys gan buss up deh bag.

Chicken too expensive. And with all de other prices wah increase is nuff pressure pon de poor. Remember wah de man seh: pressure buss pipe.

Dem boys wan ask all Guyanese to stop eat chicken fuh one month. Bear yuh chafe and nah buy no chicken for one month. Yuh gan see how de shortage gan end and de price gan drop.

Suriname gat plenty chicken. De smugglers does be smuggling it over to Guyana. Dem, boys wan ask de guvament fuh remove de import licence restriction for one month. Yuh gan see how quick de shortage gan end.

Talk half. Leff half.