Big Boss Girls win Strikers Sports Club Anniversary Dominoes

Kaieteur News – It was a day of excitement as Strikers Sports Club celebrated its 13th Anniversary on Saturday last at its headquarters. They hosted a six all female team two round Points System Aggregate Domino Tourney in honour of this milestone.

The teams that participated were Hammer, Turning Point, Big Girls, Spartan Girls, Cody Girls and Big Boss Girls with the latter coming victorious with the maximum 10 points. Big Girls came in second with 8 points, while Spartan Girls came in third with seven points, Hammer got fourth, Cody Girls was fifth and Turning Point brought up the rear.

Prizes, hampers and trophies were awarded to all six participating teams in what was deemed a first in which all participating teams were rewarded financially.

Donations in the form of trophies came from Grace Kennedy Remittance Services, Luminous Consultancy and Electrical Services and Shaila Johnson for the first, second and third places respectively, while Ansa McAL contributed hampers and Clifton Electronics donated one Black & Decker Iron for the MVP.

The recipients of prizes were Valerie Fortune who was adjudged Most Valuable Player (One Hamper and one Black & Decker Iron), ladies sharing loves in the competition were Neiberth Hale of Big Girls, Charlyn Barnwell and Lorraine Reid of Big Boss Girls, Rita Scarder of Spartan Girls and Jane Chase of Hammer. Orinthia Bishop of Spartan Girls, Claire Benjamin of Cody Girls and Susan Collymore of Turning Point received hampers for amassing the highest games in their respective teams.