34-year-old woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update March 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Almost a week of no reported fatality, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the death of a 34-year-old woman from Region Six who is listed as the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. According to the Ministry, the woman was an unvaccinated patient who died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,224.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Ministry reported 14 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 63,090.
The dashboard data shows that four patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 persons are in institutional isolation, 228 in home isolation and 16 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,618 persons have recovered from the virus.
Mar 10, 2022Kaieteur News – The Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCYS), Charles Ramson, visited the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown yesterday afternoon where he interacted with...
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – The symbols of the betrayal of Black people by the APNU+AFC regime are everywhere. For those who understood... more
Kaieteur News – Last year, I wrote that, given the muted observance for his 24th death anniversary, Cheddi Jagan had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Caribbean cannot escape the economic and financial consequences of the Russian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]