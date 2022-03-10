Latest update March 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

34-year-old woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Mar 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Almost a week of no reported fatality, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the death of a 34-year-old woman from Region Six who is listed as the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. According to the Ministry, the woman was an unvaccinated patient who died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,224.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Ministry reported 14 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 63,090.
The dashboard data shows that four patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 persons are in institutional isolation, 228 in home isolation and 16 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,618 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sports Minister engages with youth boxers

Sports Minister engages with youth boxers

Mar 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCYS), Charles Ramson, visited the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown yesterday afternoon where he interacted with...
Read More
Eagles emerge as champions in Lennie Schuffler birth anniversary tournament

Eagles emerge as champions in Lennie Schuffler...

Mar 10, 2022

Ramnarine slams ton as Good Success/Sans Souci beat NSC

Ramnarine slams ton as Good Success/Sans Souci...

Mar 10, 2022

Big Boss Girls win Strikers Sports Club Anniversary Dominoes

Big Boss Girls win Strikers Sports Club...

Mar 10, 2022

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic tipped for Linden on April 23

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic tipped for Linden on...

Mar 10, 2022

Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern expansion – Doors open on April 4

Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern...

Mar 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]