34-year-old woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – Almost a week of no reported fatality, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the death of a 34-year-old woman from Region Six who is listed as the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. According to the Ministry, the woman was an unvaccinated patient who died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical institution.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,224.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Ministry reported 14 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 63,090.

The dashboard data shows that four patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 persons are in institutional isolation, 228 in home isolation and 16 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,618 persons have recovered from the virus.

