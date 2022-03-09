Two NJCAA titles for Moore over the weekend

Kaieteur News- Aaliyah Moore became a two-time NJCAA Champion on Saturday to highlight an exciting finish for the Monroe College Mustangs women’s track and field team on Day 2 of the 2022 NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburg State University’s Robert W. Plaster Center. Moore’s exploits helped the Mustangs to 39 points for a finish seventh overall out of 24 teams.

Following her participation in the national champion distance medley relay team on Friday, Moore earned the top spot on the podium on her own on Saturday in the 1,000-meter run. She topped the field with a time of 2 minutes 55 seconds, more than four seconds faster than the next finisher, to earn the gold. And, with the win, Moore earned NJCAA First-Team All-American honours and United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honours.

On Friday, the number six-ranked Monroe College Mustangs women’s track and field team’s distance medley relay (DMR) team blew away the competition to claim the national championship in the event, highlighting an exciting first day at the 2022 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships..

The Mustangs’ DMR team of Tshwanelo Maruping, Chinenye Onuorah, Farrah Miller and Moore finished more than 15 seconds faster than the next best team at the Championships with a time of 11 minutes 56 seconds.

The Mustangs last won the distance medley relay at the NJCAA Indoor Championships in 2019, when the foursome of Faten Laribi, Malethabo Seema along with Guyanese Joanna Archer and Claudrice McKoy topped the competition with a time of 12 minutes 04 seconds. Maruping, Onuorah, Miller and Moore all earn First-Team NJCAA All-American honors with the first-place finish, while also earning United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America recognition as well.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport following her win, Moore remained modest and gave thanks to God, her family, and her coach. She posited that she is just looking to continue being consistent since there is still a lot more work to be done, to achieve her goals in the sport.