Speeding car kills 3 in WCD accident

By Shervin Belgrave

On Monday night, three men lost their lives after a Spacio motorcar veered off the road and ploughed into them as they stood in front of a bar at De Willem, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The victims have been identified as two fishermen – 46-year-old Kiran Rampersaud of Zeeburg, WCD, 44-year-old Ayube Mohamed of Meten-Meer-Zorg – and a pedestrian, Carlito Kissoon Gobinlall of De Willem, WCD. Several other persons, along with the driver of the motorcar, were also severely injured.

Police reported that the tragedy occurred around 21:35hrs.

According to investigators, the car driven by an 18-year-old man, David Aaron, was reportedly involved in a drag race with another vehicle. Aaron reportedly lost control of the car, which sped off the road, crashing into a SUV which was parked in front of the bar and the victims.

Surveillance footage captured the exact moment when the accident occurred. It appeared as though the victims did not have a chance to save themselves.

A few vehicles sped by and suddenly, a bright white light ploughed into the SUV and a group of people who appeared to be sitting just behind it. The collision, which destroyed a section of the bar’s concrete fence, resembled that of an explosion; bodies and other particles were flying everywhere.

Photographs of the aftermath showed the complete wreckage of the vehicles and destroyed section of the fence. There were photographs of motionless persons lying in pools of blood. One of the victims was even flung into a nearby drain, while another lay face down in front the concrete fence.

Cellphone recorded videos show a large crowd of public-spirited citizens assisting police ranks to take the injured to the hospital. Relatives of the three men, who were reportedly killed on the spot, were also among the crowd and they could be heard crying for their loved ones.

One grief-stricken woman cried, “Oh God, ow meh brother.”

Kaieteur News understands that the fishermen were liming in front of the bar when they met their demise.

Police said that no trace of alcohol was found in the system of the driver involved in the accident. However, if investigations reveal that he was indeed drag racing, then most likely charges will be laid. He is currently hospitalised under police guard.