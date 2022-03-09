Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern expansion – Doors open on April 4

Kaieteur News –In the space of a few weeks, the much anticipated expansion of the super modernized Space Gym 2.0 Fitness Center Inc. becomes available to the public when it officially launches at the Royal Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping Mall on Mandela Avenue.

This move will blast the other competitors to space since its 15,000 sq ft approximation will feature the most modern Life Fitness Gym Equipment littered in the designated cross-fit, yoga/pilates, weight and elliptical areas as well as the aerobic rooms.

When Kaieteur Sport had an opportunity to visit the site currently under construction that sits on the top floor, the prospect was a fitting one for the Mall that will be ranked amongst the largest in Guyana.

Space Gym Fitness Center Inc. 2.0 aims to be the ultimate gym experience. A professional, well equipped fitness facility that will meet the growing fitness needs of the population, whilst helping to combat many medical challenges that plague the country. They believe, ‘together we can create a healthier Guyana’.

Through the employment of trained, experienced and qualified personnel Space Gym 2.0 will offer fitness guidance and services that include Aerobics, Strength and Flexibility Training, Bodybuilding, Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Cross-Fit, Group Classes and a Café serving Health Shakes, Supplements and Beverages.

Other products and services to be offered comprises of Nutrition Plans, Merchandising, Digital Multi-Platform, Group Classes and Individual training.

Space Gym will carry out its day-to-day operations primarily on a membership and appointment basis. All classes and personal

training sessions will be scheduled in advance, but the gym itself will be open 7 days a week, as per the times set out: Monday to Friday – 5am to 10pm, Saturdays – 6am to 6pm and Sundays and Holidays – 8am to 4pm.

It is understood that the Gym’s pricing will be moderate so customers feel they receive great value when patronizing the gym. The anticipated price for a membership will be comparable to the surrounding area gyms.

A day pass costs G$2,000 (10USD) while the monthly membership is pegged at G$14,000 (70USD). The other membership plans include Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual.

What also stands out at the facility is the technological aspect which is of the highest degree. A facial recognition system was introduced for patrons entering and exiting, eliminating the fingerprint scanner method currently used at the current Space Gym facility. Hence, it will make it safer upon entry under the sweep of the pandemic.

In May 2016, Space Gym opened its Multi Million Dollar Facility on the third and fourth floors of Status Hotel on Croal Street by owner, Mr. Sergio Matos and his son, Lucas. Even then, the astute businessman who has close to three decades of experience, had teased of the expansion plans that have now boldly made it to fruition.

Thus far, the gym has seen over a thousand members and that promises to increase with the enhancement and addition of critical aspects generously covered in the expansion.

Since Space Gym’s operation began, they have been well aware of their social responsibility and have given back to numerous national athletes, as well as the Guyana Football Federation. (Kizan Brumell)