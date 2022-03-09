Latest update March 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Seegobin, Ali guide Village Ram to 52-run win over Mahdia Movements Family

Mar 09, 2022 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur News- Sterling performances by Deonarine Seegobin and Ershad Ali guided Village Ram to a 52-run win over Mahdia Movements Family when the teams collided a 20-over Tapeball fixture recently at Durban Park.

Village Ram team with their hardware.

Seegobin struck two fours and nine sixes in a top score of 80 and added 81 for the second wicket with Kemol Savory who was bowled by Beepaul Bandoo for 24.
Seegobin continued to attack and put on an entertaining third-wicket stand of 87 with Omesh Danram before Danram was caught off Raydon Austin for 46 which included four fours and four sixes. Mark Jeffers made 31 and Cliff Joseph 24 as Village Ram posted 257-5. Raydon Austin took 2-39.
Andrew Gibson and Ricardo Adams added 29 for the opening stand before Gibson was caught off Carlos La Rose for 17. However, Ricardo Adams took the attack to the bowlers as he slammed five fours and six sixes in an attacking 75 off 38 balls while Bandoo was bowled by Anthony Vyphius for 20. However, Ryan Adams kept his team in hunt with an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls. He hit two fours and six sixes, but the lower order failed of offer any resistance as Ali mopped up the tail. Mahdia Movements Family were bowled out for 205 in 17.3 overs. Ali claimed 4-30 and Vyphius 2-75.
The game was sponsored by Mahdia Movements Family while I Net presented a quantity of bats and balls to both teams.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern expansion – Doors open on April 4

Space Gym 2.0 ‘raises the bar’ with modern expansion –...

Mar 09, 2022

Kaieteur News –In the space of a few weeks, the much anticipated expansion of the super modernized Space Gym 2.0 Fitness Center Inc. becomes available to the public when it officially launches...
Read More
Two NJCAA titles for Moore over the weekend

Two NJCAA titles for Moore over the weekend

Mar 09, 2022

GBTI GCC hockey ladies confirmed for Big Apple Indoor Championships

GBTI GCC hockey ladies confirmed for Big Apple...

Mar 09, 2022

Mekdeci leads the GSA League

Mekdeci leads the GSA League

Mar 08, 2022

Ramdhani siblings medal at ACAC Badminton Championship

Ramdhani siblings medal at ACAC Badminton...

Mar 08, 2022

Esau, Williams spur Herstelling A to EBDCA 40-over title

Esau, Williams spur Herstelling A to EBDCA...

Mar 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • GREED AND NEED

    Kaieteur News- The Opposition has objected to the outcome of the parliamentary process used to select a representative to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]