Seegobin, Ali guide Village Ram to 52-run win over Mahdia Movements Family

Kaieteur News- Sterling performances by Deonarine Seegobin and Ershad Ali guided Village Ram to a 52-run win over Mahdia Movements Family when the teams collided a 20-over Tapeball fixture recently at Durban Park.

Seegobin struck two fours and nine sixes in a top score of 80 and added 81 for the second wicket with Kemol Savory who was bowled by Beepaul Bandoo for 24.

Seegobin continued to attack and put on an entertaining third-wicket stand of 87 with Omesh Danram before Danram was caught off Raydon Austin for 46 which included four fours and four sixes. Mark Jeffers made 31 and Cliff Joseph 24 as Village Ram posted 257-5. Raydon Austin took 2-39.

Andrew Gibson and Ricardo Adams added 29 for the opening stand before Gibson was caught off Carlos La Rose for 17. However, Ricardo Adams took the attack to the bowlers as he slammed five fours and six sixes in an attacking 75 off 38 balls while Bandoo was bowled by Anthony Vyphius for 20. However, Ryan Adams kept his team in hunt with an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls. He hit two fours and six sixes, but the lower order failed of offer any resistance as Ali mopped up the tail. Mahdia Movements Family were bowled out for 205 in 17.3 overs. Ali claimed 4-30 and Vyphius 2-75.

The game was sponsored by Mahdia Movements Family while I Net presented a quantity of bats and balls to both teams.