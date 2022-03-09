Latest update March 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Parliament to rent tents, chairs and tables for upcoming sittings

Mar 09, 2022 News

The medical screening point at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre furnished with plastic chairs and tables, covered by a tent.

Kaieteur News – For one week now, the Parliament Office has been running an advertisement in the daily newspapers, signaling its intent to rent tents, tables and chairs for upcoming Sittings of the National Assembly, venued at the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) at Liliendaal, Georgetown.
The sessions were moved to the ACCC following the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
To this end, this newspaper was informed that since the conference centre is not outfitted with space for the media to dine, a decision was taken to have the facilities rented to better accommodate the press.
Kaieteur News was told too that Parliament Office is presently renting tents from Rent a Tent, as a contract was awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for this service. However, a reliable source said that the contract with the local business has come to end. As such, the Parliament Office is seeking new contractors to supply the chairs, tables and tents.
The bids for the provision of such rental services will be opened at the Ministry of Finance NPTAB, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown office on March 24, 2022. The Invitation For Bids (IFB) did not state the duration of the contract for the supply of the aforementioned materials.
This publication was told that the provision of rental services is provided for in Parliament’s Budget. The source was, however, unable to say how much money was allocated to this provision.

