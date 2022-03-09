Over one year, ranks of People’s Militia still to be paid

Kaieteur News – Despite numerous inquiries and complaints made by the ranks of the Guyana People’s Militia (GPM) into the payment of an agreed salary, many have still remained unpaid for a year.

The GPM which is part of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has been providing assistance for the Ministry of Health’s ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination drive since March 2021.

Moreover, Kaietuer News back in September 2021 had reported on this matter, however, little has been done in regards to the payment of the ranks. Nevertheless, several members of the GPM once again contacted Kaieteur News to register their concerns. They did so under the condition of anonymity, because of fear of the consequences of publicising their situation.

The ranks told this newspaper that at the time of their recruitment, an agreement was signed, which stated that they will be paid their salaries on a monthly basis. The agreement further stated that the first salary would be received after the first three months, however, a year has passed and some of them have not received their first salary.

The ranks are required to work seven days a week, every week at different drives, which leave them little time for resting. They are constantly being promised that they will be paid but never received anything.

One of the ranks stated in frustration: “I am losing hope and I ain’t really know what going on cause every month is a next month…I feel they taking advantage of persons.” The rank is the only breadwinner for her household and has not received a salary since she started working over eight months.

The rank further stated that it seems the payment is being issued in a manner of favouritism since some ranks are being paid and others have not. It is alleged that the ranks were told that the person in the GDF Accounts Department who is responsible for the payment of these employee is the reason for the “delayed” payment of the salary. They also stated that they are requesting for the matter to be made public and for swift action for the payment of their salaries.