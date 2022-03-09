Just wondering

Dear Editor

I am seeing on a popular TV station that beams to the youths (HJTV), an advertisement for a cannabis drink. I believe it is an energy drink.

I am wondering whether an ad for this type of ‘prohibited’ product should be allowed, especially in view of government’s push for hemp cultivation? Shouldn’t advertising of products and services be aligned to and akin with national policies? Just wondering.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed