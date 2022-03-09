GBTI GCC hockey ladies confirmed for Big Apple Indoor Championships

Kaieteur News- The Georgetown Cricket Club’s senior female hockey team, the GBTI GCC ladies, are scheduled to compete in the upcoming Big Apple International Indoor Championships scheduled for the weekend of March 12 and 13.

The club side which has been the local national champions for several years has also enjoyed great success against regional teams as multiple winners of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival here in Guyana.

The team comprises of several national players and includes players from the under 16 team that twice visited Trinidad prior to the covid outbreak, playing unbeaten in the Paragon Indoor Championships.

Although a few of the club’s strong players were unavailable due to other personal commitments, Coach Philip Fernandes is confident that the team will be able to make a good showing.

Fernandes indicated that the USA has a very strong female hockey programme as the country has close to 1.5 million players, most of whom are female. The competition usually features teams from both the USA and Canada with occasional entrants from Europe and this year Guyana will be bringing a Caribbean flare to the ladies division.

The GBTI GCC ladies will compete in pool #2 and face the Sharks in their opening match on Saturday at 9:40am. They return to the floor later on the same day to take on NE Premier and then Team Red, which is expected to be a USA national selection. The result of these matches will determine the schedule for the following day.

Matches will all be played at the University of Toronto’s Athletic Centre. The full women’s schedule can be found at https://jph.altiusrt.com/competitions/157

The full Guyana squad reads: Gabriella Xavier (Captain), Abosaide Cadogan, Alysa Xavier, Sarah Klautky, Makeda Harding, Madison Fernandes, Mickelly Rahaman, Kirsten Gomes, Kerensa Fernandes, Samantha Fernandes, Carina Moller and Aliyah Gordon.