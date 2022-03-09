Digicel commits millions $$$ to bring superfast connectivity countrywide via LTE Networks

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana disclosed to members of the media on Tuesday that it is making a significant commitment to building Guyana as a digital hub with a US$22.6M ($4.5B) spend on LTE networks; meaning countless opportunities for the empowerment for Guyanese due to the direct correlation between access to broadband internet and economic growth.

On the heels of Digicel’s successful relaunch across the globe as a digital operator offering 1440 minutes of digital engagement via its suite of eight apps and its data-loaded Digicel Prime Bundles, the company said it is now on a mission to ensure that everyone can benefit from being part of the digital economy.

In fact, Digicel Guyana said its focus is on delivering the best customer experience by ensuring its networks are superior and ubiquitous while adding that there has been an emphasis on speed, quality and coverage. With its overall population coverage in Guyana at 98.14 percent, Digicel said its LTE coverage is also industry leading at 86 percent population coverage.

Further to this, the telecommunications giant said it is building Guyana as a digital hub with a commitment to delivering 100 percent LTE across its network. Kaieteur News understands that Digicel has already invested over US$20M (4B) in LTE to date and is now investing a further US$2.6M (550M) to take LTE coverage to 96 percent of the population in 2022.

With an intention of providing first class services in all communities, regardless of how remote they are, Digicel was keen to note that it will be carrying out upgrades of its solar system in Eteringbang and services upgrades in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine with the majority of the work set for completion by the end of April. This will no doubt bring an end to the connectivity issues residents have complained about in recent times in those areas.

Commenting on the company’s commitment to building Guyana as a digital hub, Digicel Guyana Chief Executive officer (CEO), Gregory Dean said, “When we launched in Guyana 15 years ago we transformed the communications landscape with a promise to connect everyone everywhere to affordable mobile communications, now we’re setting our sights on superfast connectivity for every one via our LTE networks.”

The Digicel official concluded, “We are proud to be connecting Guyanese to these economic opportunities.”

To date, Digicel said it has invested well over US$175M (G$36.5B) in Guyana.