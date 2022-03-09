Citizens to benefit from better representation in courts with start of new prosecutor course – AG

Kaieteur News – With the launch of a new prosecutorial course at the University of Guyana (UG), Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, SC, is anticipating that citizens will benefit from better representation particularly at the level of the Magistrates’ Courts.

Traditionally, in the Magistrates’ Court, citizens are represented by police ranks. However, the Ministry of Legal Affairs has collaborated with the University of Guyana (UG) to launch a new ‘Certificate in Advocacy and Evidence for Summary Courts Prosecutors’ programme to ensure victims of criminal offences benefit from effective legal representation.

The initiative was devised by the Government of Guyana to strengthen and balance the scales of the country’s justice system.

Speaking at the official launch of the programme on Monday, Nandlall said, prosecutors have an important role to play in carrying out justice, noting that the training will equip them with the tools to carry out their functions effectively.

“Justice is not a one-way street; justice has two sides. It has the public interest, it has the victim’s interest, it has the State’s interest, all amalgamated and become the responsibility of the prosecutor to preserve, protect and advance,” he said at the launch held at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT).

The programme will train 71 individuals, who did not further their legal education at any of the regional law schools, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) from UG. From the 71 participants, 35 could be awarded a scholarship to attend the Hugh Wooding Law School or any regional law school, based on their performance during the training.

The AG told participants that the course provides a great opportunity to advance their skills in the field while enhancing Guyana’s justice system.

He said, “This programme provides persons with a great opportunity to begin their career in the legal profession. It provides employment and it advances and augments the criminal justice system. To a potential recruitee, you have an unprecedented opportunity to prepare your work as a prosecutor. You have the power and might of the State behind you; you have the resources of the Police Force at your disposal and you have an opportunity to showcase your learning, your talent to fine tune, your skill to hone, your skill in an adversarial context with the best legal minds at the criminal bar. You have a great opportunity and this can lay the foundation for your upward mobility.”

Participants will receive training in criminal procedure, criminal law and evidence finding.

Upon completion, they will operate as part of the prosecutorial arm of the State under the constitutional supervision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The course is being funded by the Inter- American Development Bank (IDB) through the Support for Criminal Justice System (SCJS) programme to the tune of some US$8 million, with the aim of having trained prosecutors placed at every magistrate’s court.