4 patients in COVID-19 ICU

With no COVID-19 fatality reported in almost a week, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday stated that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.

Further, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry revealed it recorded 14 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,076.

The dashboard also shows that 26 persons are in institutional isolation, 211 in home isolation and four are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,612 persons have recovered from the virus.