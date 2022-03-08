Who sending out de invitations?

Kaieteur News – De newspaper report how de Prezzie gan be inviting dem wah planting de weed to a meeting fuh discuss hemp production. Dem boys seh how de Prezzie want to have a ‘joint’ decision on dis matter. It gan also be a ‘high’ level meeting.

Dem boys wan know who sending out dem invitations. How dem gah know who planting de weed? Dat one gat dem boys stumped. And who gan turn up to dat meeting and seh dem does plant weed?

Dem boys know how de people in Ukraine did elect a comedian fuh President. But it is in Guyana weh we getting all de jokes.

But stricter de guvament, wiser de population. It mek dem boys remember de time when de cops only gat to hear somebody gat marijuana in dem house. Dem used to come and tumble de whole place. But dem gat some people used to use dat to dem advantage.

One time de Narcotics Department get wan call. De caller, say, “Hello? ah calling to report my neighbour, John. He deh hiding marijuana inside he firewood!”

De popo said, “Thank yuh very much for the info.”

De next day, de Narcotics Squad descend pun John house. Dem find de firewood and dem start buss open every piece with dem axes. But dem nah find no marijuana. Dem leff.

A few minutes after, John phone ring. Pun de line was he neighbour wah bin mek de report. “Hey, John, did the police come?”

“Yeah.”

“Did they chop up yuh firewood?”

“Sure dem chopping it up nice and fine. Thanks!”

“Great, now is you turn to call. Meh need meh garden plow.”

Talk half. Leff half.