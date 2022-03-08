Ex USA U-19 player Amarnauth Persaud to lead team

Latest update March 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

ACS/Everest to tour Guyana from March 17…

By Sean Devers

The ACS Everest teamfrom the USA will begin a tour of Guyana from March 17 and are scheduled to play seven matches including and Day/Night encounter on March 23.

Karan Ganesh

The team will be led by 28-year-old former USA U-19 batsman Amarnauth Persaud, who was born and raised in Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Demerara, Guyana.
The visitors will play matches in the City, West Demerara, East Coast and West Berbice.
Berbician and former Guyana U-19 batsman Akshay Homraj has played eight ODIs for the USA. The 25-year-old also represented the USA in the West Indies’ Regional Super50 tournament.
The 35-year-old Karan Ganesh, who last represented the USA in July 11, 2015 against Ireland, is a former Guyana Youth and USA senior team Captain and hails from Bush Lot in West Berbice.

Trinson Carmichael

The Berbice pair of batsmen 28-year-old Dominique Rikhi, who played two ODIs and former Bermine left-arm spinner Trinson Carmichael, have also represented Guyana at the youth level and played with the USA senior team.

Also in the team is the experienced former Jamaica youth and Senior Team leg-spinner Damien Jacobs who has captured 212 wickets from 54 First-Class games and 51 from 30 List ‘A’ games. The 37-year-old has also played for the Barbados Tridents.

Akshay Homraj has played 8 ODIs for the USA. (Getty Images)

“The purpose for this tour is to expose these players to different playing condition and competition, show some of the talent that is in the USA and to give back to the community where we came from,” said the 29-year-old Carmichael.
The spin bowling all-rounder, who played two T2OIs for USA last November in Antigua in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifiers, added that the hope is to have a successful tour being victorious, safe and at the same time have some fun.

Amernauth Persaud

Dominique Rikhi

Squad: Amarnauth Persaud (captain), Akshay Homraj (wicket keeper), Karan Ganesh, Dominique Rikhi, Trinson Carmichael, Stefan Rampersaud, Avin Gangadin, Damien Jacobs, Randall Wilson, Emanuel Seecharran, Shiv Rahubar, Zamin Amid & Charlton Senior.
Date of arrival March 17th 2022
Date of departure March 27th 2022
Schedule of games:
Friday March 18th @Canal cricket ground
Saturday March 19th @Enmore cricket ground
Sunday March 20th @Chesney cricket ground
Monday March 21st @ Everest cricket ground
Wednesday March 23rd night game vs Guyana x1
Thursday March 24th @ Malteenoes cricket ground
Friday March 25th @ Bush lot cricket ground.

 

 

 

