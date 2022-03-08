Ursuline Sisters clear the air on Civic group statement

Latest update March 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
I am writing for the benefit of readers who may be confused as to whether the Ursuline Sisters name on the Policy Forum Guyana press release was authorised. The answer is ‘yes’ it was. As has been the case for a number of years I have been the Ursuline Sisters point of contact with respect to PFG. The name of Ursuline Sisters has appeared in a number of earlier press releases.
When organizations like ours are invited to endorse PFG statements the procedure has always been that PFG sends a draft statement for suggested changes and to indicate whether or not the organization wishes their names to be included. The same procedure was adopted for the release in question and we replied in the affirmative. There are e-mails available to support this.
Confusion arose in this case for several overlapping reasons. A week elapsed between consenting to the use of the name and the appearance of the Press Release. Sisters who were away or just out of surgery when consent was given were unaware of the release. After the Release was published a man from the Department of Public Information came to the convent several times and spoke to sisters. some of whom were among those unaware of the release. He came back next day and I gave him the written statement, but didn’t discuss with him.
I accept personal responsibility for overlooking not to inform all my community. While not excusing this oversight I have responsibilities in a girls’ orphanage as well as other commitments in the convent and my memory at 88 years of age is not what it used to be. Shared interests of the PFG and the Ursuline Sisters have led to shared activities over the years, particularly in combatting climate change, so our associating with PFG press releases is not a strange alliance. Please be aware that neither I nor other Sisters will be talking to the media people any further about this matter.
Yours sincerely,
Sr. Mary Peter Ngui OSU
Ursuline Sisters
