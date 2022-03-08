Latest update March 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Time to move on

Mar 08, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor

After two years, the time has come to move on from the post-election rhetoric if the ‘One Guyana’ push is to be achieved.

Each March, since 2020, the events of the elections and the ensuing five months assault on democracy, are told, with much venom and acrimony.

As it should be, for those who forget the past are bound to repeat it, but to keep harping on who or which persons and organisations supported or did not lend their dissenting voices to the attempted heist on democracy does nothing to get past this blot on our history and it seems we are stuck there.

The recent tongue lashing on some organisations with opposing views and opinions is a classic example of how not to move forward collectively and must be seen as anti-democratic from those who promote democracy as a hallmark of their achievements. We must move on from the ills of 2020 for our one Guyana sake and those of future generations. Nothing positive comes from such outward negativity. The future beckons!

Regards
Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Mekdeci leads the GSA League

Mekdeci leads the GSA League

Mar 08, 2022

The Georgetown Squash Association (GSA) organised 2021/2022 Squash League continues to steam ahead after reaching nearly 70 percentage of its completion over the weekend at Georgetown Club Squash...
Read More
Ramdhani siblings medal at ACAC Badminton Championship

Ramdhani siblings medal at ACAC Badminton...

Mar 08, 2022

Esau, Williams spur Herstelling A to EBDCA 40-over title

Esau, Williams spur Herstelling A to EBDCA...

Mar 08, 2022

‘Cricket gear for promising cricketers in Guyana project’

‘Cricket gear for promising cricketers in...

Mar 08, 2022

Ex USA U-19 player Amarnauth Persaud to lead team

Ex USA U-19 player Amarnauth Persaud to lead team

Mar 08, 2022

Smith, Austin and Archibald complete double wins

Smith, Austin and Archibald complete double wins

Mar 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]