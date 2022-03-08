Time to move on

Latest update March 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
After two years, the time has come to move on from the post-election rhetoric if the ‘One Guyana’ push is to be achieved.
Each March, since 2020, the events of the elections and the ensuing five months assault on democracy, are told, with much venom and acrimony.
As it should be, for those who forget the past are bound to repeat it, but to keep harping on who or which persons and organisations supported or did not lend their dissenting voices to the attempted heist on democracy does nothing to get past this blot on our history and it seems we are stuck there.
The recent tongue lashing on some organisations with opposing views and opinions is a classic example of how not to move forward collectively and must be seen as anti-democratic from those who promote democracy as a hallmark of their achievements. We must move on from the ills of 2020 for our one Guyana sake and those of future generations. Nothing positive comes from such outward negativity. The future beckons!
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
