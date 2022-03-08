Latest update March 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Such a low level journalism

Mar 08, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor

Kissoon’s article on Dr. Keith Carter, Martin Carter’s son, and Keith Carter, Martin Carter’s brother was really at a low level of trying to insult for no good reason.

Referring to the brother’s eye problem by saying that Dr. Keith Carter must suffer from something similar because Kissoon disagreed with Dr. Carter’s opinion…using the brother’s medical problem to insult Dr. Keith…that’s simply vicious.
Using someone’s disability as a source of insult. Low level of journalism.

Regards
Gordon Carrega

