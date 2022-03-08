Such a low level journalism

Dear Editor

Kissoon’s article on Dr. Keith Carter, Martin Carter’s son, and Keith Carter, Martin Carter’s brother was really at a low level of trying to insult for no good reason.

Referring to the brother’s eye problem by saying that Dr. Keith Carter must suffer from something similar because Kissoon disagreed with Dr. Carter’s opinion…using the brother’s medical problem to insult Dr. Keith…that’s simply vicious.

Using someone’s disability as a source of insult. Low level of journalism.

Regards

Gordon Carrega