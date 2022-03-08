Russian Embassy in Guyana says it will not support Venezuela in border controversy

Kaieteur News – On Friday, protestors who flocked the Russian Embassy, calling for cease fire in Ukraine were summoned to a meeting, where Russian officials assured that their country will not support their ally, Venezuela in the border controversy with Guyana.

The meeting was attended by protestors Yog Mahadeo, Attorney-at-Law, Christopher Ram and Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall. The two Russian representatives from the Embassy included a First Secretary.

Following the half hour discussions between the two parties, Christopher Ram explained that one of the questions that were put to the officials is whether Russia would support Venezuela if the country decided to move against Guyana. Ram said that the gentlemen assured that Russia would not.

“I said I hope if it got further than this they would hold that position but they did say no, they would not support any Venezuelan action against Guyana,” the Attorney reported.

Friday’s protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was organised to not only lend support to the innocent civilians being attacked, but to also send a strong signal that there are Guyanese who will not remain silent on such matters.

In fact, Lall told reporters, “If we don’t show solidarity as a people, as Guyanese you know what can happen here? We are sitting (and) we are living next door to a bully in Venezuela. They can walk in here tomorrow morning and say Guyana belongs to them, then what happens? Can we fight against Venezuela? No, because of this I am here supporting the Ukrainian people because at the end of the day, anything can go wrong here and we would need (the) support of the World.”

Similarly, Mahadeo reasoned, “What happens if Russia and Venezuela gets together and realise Guyana is the only other major source of oil wealth? Where are we then? And if you think what is happening in Ukraine and everybody is saying well why the US (United States of America) and why Europe is not going there and fighting they are not because everybody wants to avoid the World War Three and the same sentiment will apply here if there is a problem…”

It has been just over two weeks now since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, killing innocent people as it conducts its “special military operation” ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

News reports from the BBC said that Russia is seeking to seize the big cities and overthrow Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

The war between the two countries has caused some 1.5 million people to flee the country as food, water, medicine and other supplies run desperately short in some parts of the country.

The UN refugee agency said this is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy has however rallied his people to remain defiant, especially in those cities that Russian soldiers have entered, a reporting agency said.

In South America, Guyana and Venezuela remain in the international court as the dispute continues over the ownership of the Cinderalla County, Essequibo.

The recent rivalry between the European countries has sparked local concerns since Venezuela and Russia has been close partners for years.

In fact, a Reuters report published only two weeks ago said Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov visited Venezuela as the countries look to deepen bilateral ties.

Below is a section of the Reuters report:

Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro said he met Borisov and discussed the powerful military cooperation between the two countries.

“We are going to increase all training and cooperation plans,” Maduro said in a broadcast on state television, adding that Venezuela supported Moscow in dispelling threats from NATO.

Following a meeting with Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami earlier on Wednesday, the senior Russian leader described Venezuela as a major partner in the region. See full article in the link https://www.reuters.com/world/venezuela-key-russian-ally-latin-america-borisov-2022-02-17/