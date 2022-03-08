Ramdhani siblings medal at ACAC Badminton Championship

Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Badminton Championship (Provincials) was played last weekend, March 5 and 6 at the Olds College Auditorium. Day one saw the players competing in the team tournament, while the individual championship was held on day two.

The Ramdhani siblings have once again made great strides. Narayan Ramdhani maintained his Athlete of the Year Award and won gold for the King’s University in Men Singles. He played and won against:

Sivansh Shivansh (21-12, 21-18) in Round 1

David Jay (21-12, 21-16) in quarter-finals

The older Ramdhani sibling defeated Smith Patel (21-18, 9-21, 21-17) in the finals after a tough battle, to once again claim the men’s singles ACAC title for the second time in his college career.

Priyanna Ramdhani won bronze for Olds College in Women Singles, she played against Makayla Basque and won 21-7, 21-9 in Round 1. Coming up against Abbey Taylor, she won 21-8, 21-9 in the quarterfinals.

She then lost to Jasleen Kaur 21-16, 21-13 in semi-finals and then gained a walk-over from Cecilia Wolski to win 3rd place.

Priyanna carried her team Olds College (who placed 4th in the Team tournament) to win five medals at the Championship partnering with Abbey Taylor as the duo won silver in the Women Doubles. In the Mixed Doubles games, Priyanna and Tye Belanger placed third.

The Ramdhani siblings are scheduled to represent Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) at Nationals (CCAA) on March 17, 18, & 19, 2022. Then later in April, the siblings will be competing in the Panam Individual Championship being hosted in El Salvador, From April 28 – May 01, 2022, when they will compete in Singles and Mixed Doubles category.

A memorial table and a moment of silence were observed for their father Gokarn Ramdhani as the Provincial Tournament was held at Olds College where he coached as a Head/Technical Coach from 2019-2021.

In local Badminton news, the Guyana Badminton Association will be hosting the Gumdac Singles Easter tournament on April 1 & 2, 2022 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.