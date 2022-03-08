Mekdeci leads the GSA League

The Georgetown Squash Association (GSA) organised 2021/2022 Squash League continues to steam ahead after reaching nearly 70 percentage of its completion over the weekend at Georgetown Club Squash Courts.

Currently on top with total numbers of wins is Ian Mekdeci with 12, while Robert Natiello trails closely with 11 wins. The third highest accumulation of wins is currently held by Jean-Paul Bones and Alex Arjoon, who each have nine.

Brian Edwards and Ashley De Groot both have eight wins while Javid Rahaman has secured seven victories.

Tied on six wins are Jason Khalil, Kristian Jeffery, Nicholas Verwey, Regan Pollard, Steven Xavier, Mohryan Baksh, Jonathan Antczak, Adam Alves, Jonathan De Groot, Demetrius De Abreu, Adrian Bacchus and Tony Farnum.

The League consists of over 60 players that are divided into 12 Groups namely Arapaima, Tapir, Camoudi, Duck, Eagle, Frigate Bird, Gaulin, Howler Monkey, Ibis, ID, Jaguar, King fisher and Labaria.

Other Group toppers include Benno DaSilva and Carlos Rodrigues, who both have 5 wins each. Their effort perhaps mimics those of Taylor Fernandes, Daniel Ince, Nicolette Fernandes and Dejé Dias who are also pegged at the same amount.

According to the GSA Chairman of Competitions Committee, the League has been progressing quite well since the players have ample time to prepare for matches even under the sweep of the pandemic and a tight playing schedule.

Most of these players will be geared toward tighter competition in a few days with the revealing of the playing fixtures for the upcoming Senior National Championships.

The qualifiers for the National Championships rolls off on Friday afternoon when Pollard meets Alves then Reagan Rodrigues takes on Louis Da Silva. Peter-Michael De Groot will face Stefan Jeffery, while Demetrius De Abreu battles Jason Van Dijk.

As the evening presses on, Michael Alphonso goes head-to-head with Zachary Persaud then Javed Ali squares off with Antczak.

On Saturday the action continues with the fixtures that open with Baksh versus Ethan Jones then continues with a clash featuring Mekdeci, followed by Steven Xavier versus Jonathan De Groot, Shiloh Asregado versus Rahaman, Dias versus Ingram Edwards and ends with Avinash Odit versus Joshua Abdool.

The winners of those matches move on to the final phase on Sunday to see who advances to the Championship stage which officially serves off on March 17.