GTT customer service continues to frustrate and infuriate

Dear Editor

I am forced to once again publicly voice my utter dissatisfaction with the Customer Service of GTT.

On Saturday 26th February at around 9:00 hrs. I paid for a one week data plan. The message on my phone showed that it was successful. The main reason I put in the data that day was because I had to communicate with my family while my mom went into surgery. The data plan was never activated so I was unable to use it for its intended purpose.

On Sunday February 27th I called GTT Hotline # 0488. An operator took my complaint and promised that technical service would get back to me – to this day they never did! On Monday, February 28th I tried calling the hotline number for an update but after listening to multiple automated messages I was repeatedly disconnected. I decided to try their online app, MyGTT and logged into the queue at around 9:00 hrs. After holding for over an hour, someone finally dealt with my complaint. Eventually my data plan was activated. Clearly the problem lay with GTT. I asked for an explanation why my data was not activated as it should have but my question was ignored by the operator and I never got a reason.

Clearly, since the fault was GTT I expected to be given back the time I lost. However this was not to be and on Saturday, March 5th promptly at around 9:00 hrs I received a message saying my data plan had expired. Once again I had to go through the most tedious task of using their online app to log my query. It took me an hour and a half to get to the top of the queue only to be asked if l received a message stating that I had received 1GB of data as compensation for my “problem”. When I stated that l received no such message I was informed once more that the phantom Technical unit will get back to me and if I did not receive my data by the following day I was to contact them again.

Utterly frustrated at the amount of time I had already wasted running behind a problem which was solely the cause of GTT, I informed the operator that I was not going to contact them again and if I did not receive my data I was going to make a public complaint. True to form, one day later I am yet to receive a call from this phantom technical unit nor has my data been replaced. Further, my rollover data which l have on my plan is at risk of being lost because I refuse to renew my plan until I am certain that my lost service has been replaced.

All GTT does is offer apologies and placations while their customer service remains poor. I already suffered personal loss on the data plan only to now be burdened with hours of waiting to get on to their customer service. This is utterly unacceptable. As the telecom sector has become liberated I only hope that better will come from other providers. Because it is clear GTT is a lost cause on this front.

Regards

M. Abraham