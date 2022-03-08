GRA installs baggage scanner at Moleson Creek port

Kaieteur News – Customs operations at the Moleson Creek Guyana/Suriname border crossing has been given a boost with the installation of a new baggage scanner to improve monitoring and promote seamless processing of passengers’ baggage and cargo at the Guyana/Suriname border crossing.“The NUCTECH X-Ray Computed Tomography (CT) inspection device was installed at the arrival hall of the Moleson Creek station in December 2021. This device boasts sophisticated features that enable scanning of passengers’ baggage within seconds and colour-coded images of the results are displayed and reviewed by specially trained Customs officers.“In a release the GRA said the high-risk consignments including illicit, restricted, or dutiable items are flagged and sent for a secondary examination. Passengers arriving at the port are therefore requested to comply with the laws regarding true and correct particulars on their Customs Declaration Forms.“According to the GRA, the introduction of this baggage scanning technology is in keeping with Customs modernisation efforts, and will revolutionise the Customs operations for better effectiveness and efficiency. “GRA plans to soon install scanners at the EFCIA (Ogle Airport) and supplement the one at CJIA Airport, to expedite clearance of courier and express consignments. GRA remains committed to providing such services to facilitate expeditious movement of passengers and goods while ensuring compliance and protecting the revenues,” the release stated.“Customs functions at the country’s ports of entry are in keeping with the Customs Act Chapter 82:01, particularly Part VIII of the Customs regulation made under section 275 of the Act, EMBARKATION AND DISEMBARKATION OF PASSENGERS AND OTHER PERSONS. The Customs duties are also supplemented by counterpart agencies that intervene on matters that warrant their attention. The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Immigration and Port Health – Plant, and Animal Quarantine are among them.