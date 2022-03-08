Government still has time to deliver

Dear Editor

In consideration of the gas-fueled trajectory that Guyana is on it is important that we understand the requirements for development and the need for forward thinking Guyanese to embrace a vision for the development of Guyana.

Historically, and maybe to some extent now, we continuously complained about poor infrastructure, institutional service (Government Services), and soon to come, traffic jams if not already. Notably, in consideration of the same needs, which are legitimate, I had voiced my concerns at the NRF Bill now turned law and stated that the government’s hands need to be untethered to do what is necessary to develop Guyana.

I was and still am fortified in my belief that we are in need of Constitutional Reform AND a reform of the Parliamentary Standing Orders amongst many others. But most of all we are in desperate need of a reformation of our own attitudes. As a society we utilize our last energies to fight instead of build. There is no doubt that the Government will make some missteps as everyone and every institution does.

There was a significant hoop-la about the leasing of the Enmore Packaging Plant to GKB for reasons that seem counterintuitive and borders on the line of insanity. I support the arrangement of the lease of the Enmore Packaging Plant unreservedly.

Not to stoke fears of a Trini-takeover, but we complain that Trini’s are taking all the jobs in the Oil and Gas sector and we are left wanting even though we do not have the capacity to occupy that space. Herein is a great example of Guyanese stepping up to the wicket to bat for Guyana to fill that space! If we do not fill those spaces, someone else will and we will be left complaining.

Guysons, a wholly Guyanese company, sought a partnership that will not only create the kind of employment and competency to address Guyana’s deficiencies in servicing that specific OAG Sector, They ARE also creating a significant footprint for Guyanese in the sector that otherwise would have gone to some foreign company and quite possibly would have left the sugar workers unemployed; left the plant derelict for decades; and would have represented another failed monument to sugar.

Are we to leave that space for others to occupy?

It should by now be clearly understood that sugar in Region 4 is not only unsustainable due to a variety of factors; it makes little to no sense for the cultivation of sugarcane in Region 4. There is no reasonable person that would expect that a cane field would be burning next to the major capital and economic epicenter of the country with all the issues that comes with it. We need to accept that Region 4 will not be the major agricultural powerhouse of this economy as we shift our focus and investments to the regions more capable of absorbing agricultural development. Imagine someone owning a field that is set on fire seasonally next to Manhattan, Toronto, or any major city Globally!

The Enmore Packaging Plant is being leased for a handsome penny that goes directly into supporting the sustainability of the sugar industry thus reducing the subsidy that is paid to the industry – a clear reduction of y(our) tax dollars being used for sugar.

The government promised 50000 jobs. The Packaging plant previously boasted 42 employees and GKB will create 500 which is close to a 1200 % increase in employment and those are quality and diversified jobs.

We recently passed a Local Content Law in Parliament that requires much of us, and we need to occupy that space competently and professionally lest we sign a waiver and see money taken from our share of the revenues and given to others – and complain.

It is important that we as a nation understand how underdeveloped Guyana stood for the Last 56+ years and what it will take to get us to that state of development. Will there be seepage? Of Course! However, we must have some introspection.

For us to change Guyana and our trajectory, we first have to change ourselves and our mindset.

The people elected the Government based on their manifesto and that is a fulfillment of their consultative process. I will not say that the government does not need to further consult; however, when making such an argument, we must be cognizant of what is in their manifesto which constitutes their promise to the people when elected and they now have to fulfill those promises.

Every cycle is 5 years and they have three and half years more to deliver.

Respectfully

Hon. Lenox Shuman, MP

Deputy Speaker