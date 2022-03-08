Esau, Williams spur Herstelling A to EBDCA 40-over title

A fine half century from Safraz Esau and a four-wicket haul from Delroy Williams guided Herstelling A to a 98-run victory over Herstelling B in the final of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 40-over competition on Saturday last.

Batting first at Farm, Herstelling A were reduced to 19-3, but the left-handed Esau provided impetus to the innings as he struck two fours and three sixes before he was caught off Pernell London for an even half century which came off 60 balls.

Quazim Yusuf and Reaz Esau, the younger of Safraz propped up the innings with an eight-wicket stand of 41. Yusuf hit three fours and a similar number of sixes before he was caught and bowled by Buddan Baksh for 46 which came off 36 balls.

Reaz Esau made 23 with one four and three sixes, while Beepaul Bandoo contributed 12 as Herstelling A made 182 all out in 27.3 overs.

Chandershaker Bisram claimed 3-38, Baksh 2-30, Rawl Reid 2-39 and London 2-48.

Herstelling B were pegged back early in the chase as Ricky Sergeant and Derrick McCalmon made early inroads, reducing them to 16-5. However, Baksh and Reid put on 38 for the sixth wicket, but Williams ended their resistance when he sent back Baksh for 31 which came off 24 balls and contained two fours and three sixes.

Reid was bowled by Williams for 14, while P. Jaigopaul was the only other batsman that made it into double figures with 16 which included four fours as Herstelling B were bowled out for 84 in 16.1 overs.

Williams captured 4-20, Sargeant 3-11 and McCalmon 2-28.

Safraz Esau was named man-of-the-match and also won the prize for scoring the most runs in the final (two trophies and $10,000). Williams took the prize for taking the most wickets in the final (a trophy and $5,000).

Herstelling A pocketed a trophy and $50,000 and Herstelling B a trophy and $30,000.

Chairman of the Competition Committee Eric Sukrah said a T20 competition is set to start this weekend.

