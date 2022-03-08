Latest update March 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

5 patients in COVID-19 ICU

Mar 08, 2022 News

– seven new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – Although no deaths have been reported since March 3, the Ministry of Health on Monday revealed that there are five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
The Ministry reported that within the last 24-hour period, seven new infections were recorded and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,062.
According to its daily COVID-19 dashboard, there are 14 persons in institutional isolation, 206 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,607 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Mekdeci leads the GSA League

Mekdeci leads the GSA League

Mar 08, 2022

The Georgetown Squash Association (GSA) organised 2021/2022 Squash League continues to steam ahead after reaching nearly 70 percentage of its completion over the weekend at Georgetown Club Squash...
Read More
Ramdhani siblings medal at ACAC Badminton Championship

Ramdhani siblings medal at ACAC Badminton...

Mar 08, 2022

Esau, Williams spur Herstelling A to EBDCA 40-over title

Esau, Williams spur Herstelling A to EBDCA...

Mar 08, 2022

‘Cricket gear for promising cricketers in Guyana project’

‘Cricket gear for promising cricketers in...

Mar 08, 2022

Ex USA U-19 player Amarnauth Persaud to lead team

Ex USA U-19 player Amarnauth Persaud to lead team

Mar 08, 2022

Smith, Austin and Archibald complete double wins

Smith, Austin and Archibald complete double wins

Mar 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]