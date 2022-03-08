5 patients in COVID-19 ICU

– seven new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – Although no deaths have been reported since March 3, the Ministry of Health on Monday revealed that there are five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.

The Ministry reported that within the last 24-hour period, seven new infections were recorded and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,062.

According to its daily COVID-19 dashboard, there are 14 persons in institutional isolation, 206 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,607 persons have recovered from the virus.