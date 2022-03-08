5 patients in COVID-19 ICU

Latest update March 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2022 News
– seven new infections recorded
Kaieteur News – Although no deaths have been reported since March 3, the Ministry of Health on Monday revealed that there are five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
The Ministry reported that within the last 24-hour period, seven new infections were recorded and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,062.
According to its daily COVID-19 dashboard, there are 14 persons in institutional isolation, 206 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,607 persons have recovered from the virus.
Mar 08, 2022The Georgetown Squash Association (GSA) organised 2021/2022 Squash League continues to steam ahead after reaching nearly 70 percentage of its completion over the weekend at Georgetown Club Squash...
Mar 08, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
The record is there for the current generation and future generations to see. When Kwame McCoy, Jason Abdulla and Shawn Hinds... more
The President of Guyana seems to have run out of ideas. Having been congratulated for his work in developing a regional food... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Caribbean cannot escape the economic and financial consequences of the Russian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]