Was Martin Carter a spy for MI5? It points to him

Kaieteur News – If you go to https://discovery.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ and choose, “available for download,” and type in the “PPP of Guyana” or “Cheddi Jagan” or “Forbes Burnham,” 39 released British intelligence files on British Guiana in the 1950s are available. They were released in 2018.

Each file costs 3.50 pounds. In the 1950s, almost 80 percent of our population wasn’t born. No one since 2018 has been interested in those files. I do not know if UG has bought them. I don’t think the newspapers would have purchased them because what went on in the 1950s is not the stuff to interest readers.

Some of those files make references to “Lascar,” the MI5 agent in the PPP leadership that was giving out information to the British government on the activities of the PPP. Intelligence files have to be released by law after 30 years. Depending on the nature of the contents, some are kept after 50 years and even 60 years. But even after so long, many of them are redacted so specifics are lost forever.

When Lascar was made public in 2018, only one leader from the early 1950s was alive and is still alive today – attorney, Ashton Chase. I spoke to Mr. Chase on who he thinks was Lascar. He said he does not know. I spoke with Mr. Hamilton Green, he said he does not know. Though Green was not around at the time, I thought Burnham may have discussed with him who the spy in the PPP leadership was. The British agents who handled Lascar are all dead. So Guyanese will never know who Lascar was.

But research can unearth things that have remained hidden for decades. There is an unknown Italian novelist, who is one of the world’s most famous names in literature. She goes under the pseudonym, Elena Ferrante. Ms. Ferrante has been unmasked as a man, Domenico Starnone assisted by his wife Anita Raja by an investigative journalist, Claudio Gatti, and a group of scholars through painstaking research.

What is interesting is the name given to the PPP informer. Lascar refers to Indian sailors. What spy agencies do, is they assign code names that can be misleading. If the USSR was looking for Lascar to inform Jagan and Burnham, they would have focused on an Indian. In fact, Lascar was not Indian.

Circumstantial evidence points to Martin Carter. Jagan, Burnham and other PPP leaders would never have imagined it was Carter. He was seen as white, married a white woman and was viewed as an elite member of the Creole middle class. PPP leaders if they suspected there was a spy would probably have focus on an Indian or an African.

Carter’s life from the 50’s until the beginning of the 70’s gave him away. An examination of his life would point to him being the MI5 informant. Three years after holding a placard with Stalin’s photograph on May Day then before that cuss down of a visiting British princess, he turns up as an employee of the British government’s cultural office in Georgetown.

Then he moves into a senior position with the huge British plantation company –Bookers. So the British Government and Bookers were happy to have a communist working with them who was a self-proclaimed Stalinist. That does not happen in real life and will never happen in real life.

Here is what I think happened. After Carter and his colleagues from the local white society were expelled from the PPP, Carter informed MI5 that he was finished with politics so they found him employment. He stayed with Bookers until Burnham threw off the presence of Peter D’Aguiar in 1968 and assumed total control of the state. MI5 then asked him to go back into politics and the British government pressured Burnham to make him a minister.

It would appear that Carter had enough of Burnham and politics and again informed his British handlers that he wanted to return to Bookers and spend his remaining days writing poetry. All the PPP leaders of the 1950s are dead except Mr. Chase and though it was natural for them to know there were informers among them, I doubt ever for a moment they thought it would be the white, communist, Martin Carter. Burnham would never have suspected him.

I don’t think Mrs. Jagan suspected him either during the 1950s. None of the PPP leader then, did. When he died, she was President of Guyana. She agreed for him to be buried at the Seven Ponds in the Botanical Gardens. The trend is for leaders to look at the second-tier leadership to find spies. They would never believe a top leader would be a spy. After Carter, it happened again in the WPA.

