Smith, Austin and Archibald complete double wins

Early Season Classic…
Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana held their early season classic yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) on the West Coast of Demerara where Olympian Emmanuel Archibald completed the 100m-200m double in the men’s open as expected.
Archibald, in his first competitive race on home soil for the year clocked 10.4 seconds in the 100m final to win ahead of Akeem Stewart of the Guyana Defence Force who ran a time of 10.67s while his club mate Loneil Marks ran 10.89s for third.
In the half-tracker, Archibald, who is upping preparations for this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, ran 21.43 seconds to win the men’s 200m. Loneil Mark’s was on the podium again, this time second for his 21.88s performance in the narrow finish with Archibald. Revon William’s was third in 22.17s.Meanwhile, Keliza Smith remains unbeaten with two more victory in the open 100m and 200m.The Running Braves Athletics Club (RBAC) starlet clocked a best time of 11.68s yesterday in the 100m while winning the 200m race in 24.67s.
Meanwhile, Adriel Austin dominated the women’s 400m- 800m events. The Running Braves athletes won the 400m in 56.73s as the club made a podium sweep with Maris McPherson second and Attoya Harvery third.
In the 800m women’s race, Austin won in a time of 2 minutes 18 seconds.
