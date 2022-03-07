Small miners call on President Ali for help

Dear Mr. President,

Kaieteur News – All across our country Guyana, the heavy rainfall has affected everyone in some way and at the same time we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic of which we have no control. As Miners just like the farmers and others, we are working people and we are affected. We are already facing serious challenges in this industry, like poor infrastructure but we are still going out there every day and that is because we have a task at hand, a duty to complete, bills to pay, mouths to feed, because our families are depending on us. Meetings are been called with farmers, loggers, etc. I can’t remember the last time a meeting was called with Miners to hear our cries. It’s Oil, Oil and more Oil. The Mining Industry over the pass 25 and more years has been carrying this country, built foundations, develop hinterland locations, find jobs for Guyanese especially the ones who don’t have a formal education and also people from around the world. It is the largest earner of foreign exchange. Over 200,000 Guyanese are dependent on this Mining Industry, from the cities, coastlands, hinterlands including Amerindian communities. The Mining Industry is one of the most stable industries that the Government and Guyanese people can count on. We pay ROYALITY AND TAXES up front on ALL GOLD and Diamonds produced, unlike other businesses which pay taxes on profits declared (if any) only. Even with our hard work and paying taxes we still do not enjoy the benefits, since we have to be tax compliant before we can enjoy any perks but we never give up. At present we are paying 8½% in Royalty (5%) and Income Tax (3½%) $34,000 on an ounce of Gold. Come rain or shine. This is our livelihood; we have to survive since families depend on it. So, it hurts to see there is no:

A. Security – Police and Mining Officers are not visiting and patrolling Mining locations. Illegal shops, drugs, guns, trafficking in persons are prevalent. The illegal shops are operating with the knowledge/consent of the Mines Officer (GGMC).

B. Terrible Roads – Major Mining roads, bridges are not being repaired and maintained. No new roads are being opened to new mining areas. The areas we are working are already worked out.

C. COVID-19 Pandemic – Illegal shops and landings with no COVID-19 restrictions, masks, etc., are putting Miners lives at risk.

D. Malaria Outbreak – With the continuous rainfall and flooding there is a serious outbreak of Malaria in the Mining camps. Treated mosquito nets, along with other Malaria treatments are not being given to Miners. Health staff/personnel are not visiting Mining camps in the backdam.

Mr. President, as soon as the farmers cry, help is available. As soon as the loggers cry, even though they are the ones damaging what little is left of the mining roads, they are demanding that the contractors work overtime to get their logging roads fixed. We as Miners, our cries hardly ever get heard. To reach the work site, one has to travel over roads that are in deplorable conditions, at times risking your life to get to our work destination. The Government has attempted to “repair” some of these roads over the years. They have paid billions of dollars to “Contractors”, whose contract repair works, last for a few months. These roads return to the deplorable state and the same contractor is given another contract to fix the same roads. How long will this continue? GGMC has distributed lands to miners by Lottery and Auctions. However, these lands have no road access. In Budget 2022 presentations Minister responsible for Finance and Minister of Natural Resources applauded the efforts of the Mining Community for 2021 gold declaration. However, in Budget 2022 several billion dollars have been allocated for infrastructure development. These monies are being spent on agricultural roads, logging roads and Amerindian community roads. What about roads for the miners to access their lands? Why are we being forgotten, neglected and abandoned in the “bush”, “backdam”? How are we going to continue to earn an honest living and to provide for our families? Come on Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of ALL the people of Guyana, something must be done for us, Small Miners.

Regards

Frustrated Small Miners