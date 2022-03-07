Lessons for Guyana from the Russian conflict with Ukraine

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The history of the Ukrainian conflict with Russia has many lessons from which Guyana must learn. Ukraine has always been a prosperous country, but under the Russian/Soviet Union leader, Stalin, they suffered a famine in the East, which was used as an opportunity to repopulate the Eastern section of Ukraine with Russians. They also changed the language to Russian, banned the Ukrainian language and strengthen their ties with Russia. Russia has benefited and leveraged the presence of rebels in that section of Ukraine to advance its agenda of making Ukraine a part of Russia. We have seen this during the conflict from earlier this century and we also see this in today’s conflict. The result of a long term strategy for military conquest of Ukraine.

When we look at the western section of Guyana, we must consider the increase of Venezuelans in that section of our country. Lack of food and opportunity in Venezuela is being used as a pretext to repopulate that section of our country with Venezuelans. The dictatorial leader of Venezuela has also made it clear that he considers the western section of Guyana a part of Venezuela. It is also illustrated as such on the current national map of Venezuela. The Venezuelan strategy for military conquest of Essequibo is similar to that of its ally’s approach to Ukraine.

There must be a consideration of the integrity of our borders when we offer our hospitality. A strong military base on Ankoko island should be established to provide a focused area where those leaving Venezuela and those who have left Venezuela can be housed, schooled and fed. Venezuela does currently have a military base on the western half of our island. It was established as a result of their war with us in 1966. Guyana should strengthen our presence on the eastern half of Ankoko Island to prevent losing more ground to the Venezuelans. The assistance of the EU, US and British military to establish such a strong military base should be given serious consideration.

The overarching condition for the presence of Venezuelans in Guyana should be premised on their eventual return to Venezuela. This requirement for entry into Guyana will allow for both humanitarian and national security concerns to be accomplished peacefully.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana