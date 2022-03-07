Customer caught on camera stealing from shop

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A shop owner looking for her missing cash on Thursday last, decided to review some surveillance footage and found that it was one of her customers who had stolen it while she was washing some clothes in her yard.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Sunday, the shop owner, Ramela Bisram, whose business is located at Onderneeming on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), Region Three, said, “I was very surprised when I saw this individual sneaking in behind the counter, grabbing the money box and running away, because he is someone who frequents the shop and sometimes I would give him food and other things when he is in need”.

The woman recalled that the cash was discovered missing from the shop around 17:00hrs that afternoon. “I was still washing at the back and someone was calling in the shop and my son had come home so he decided to attend toa person”, Bisram told Kaieteur News.

Her son reportedly applied to where she stored the cash “to make some change” but there was none. He related this to his mom and she entered to look for the money but when she could not find it she began to suspect that it was stolen. Bisram even questioned her 15-year-old daughter who had been home with her all day and had also assisted in attending a few of her customers earlier that day. No one had a clue where the money went, said Bisram, and she decided to review some surveillance footage from her security cameras.

It turned out that her money was actually stolen by a known customer who had visited the shop four times that day. The man reportedly carted some $25,000 in cash, half carton of cigarettes and several lighters. “In the box (where the money was kept) I had $10,000 in change and underneath, there were three $5000 bills”, recounted the woman.

Based on the footage she had obtained, it appeared the suspect was waiting for the perfect opportunity to make his move.

Earlier in the afternoon, he visited the shop, purchased some mints and left. He then returned around 14:00hrs and bought some cigarettes but this time he pretended to leave. “My daughter had sold him the cigarettes and came inside but he did not go away instead he stood outside underneath a shed” the woman said. When the man realised that her daughter was not around he reentered the building quietly. The footage showed that with the use of a pair of scissors he pried open the door of a small opening on the counter and forced the upper half of his body through.

“He hang over half of his body over the counter and watch all around inside the shop”, narrated the woman.

The suspect was not seen stealing anything at that time but it appeared he was scanning the area to locate where the money or valuables were stored. He relocked the small opening and left the shop but returned about an hour later.

This time he sneaked behind the counter quietly opening a grill door. The suspect then walked directly to where the money was located, picked it up then grabbed the cigarettes and lighters before exiting quickly with his stolen booty. With the video evidence in her hand Bisram made a report to Region Three Police. Kaieteur News was told that ranks located him and attempted to arrest him but somehow he managed to escape the lawmen and is currently in hiding.