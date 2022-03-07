15 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday

Latest update March 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2022 News
Mar 07, 2022Early Season Classic… Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana held their early season classic yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) on the West Coast of Demerara where...
Mar 07, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
Mar 06, 2022
Mar 06, 2022
Mar 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – If you go to https://discovery.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ and choose, “available for download,” and... more
Kaieteur News – Back in the day when you learnt that a patient was placed “under the clock” at the Georgetown Public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Caribbean cannot escape the economic and financial consequences of the Russian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]