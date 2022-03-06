West Bank face-off with E’bo Eagles today at Bourda

‘Big Man Cricket’ over-40 T25 tournament…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – On a sun kissed day at the historic GCC Bourda, West Bank Warriors beat GT Royals, while Essequibo Eagles defeated Berbice’s Jai Hind Jaguars in yesterday’s semi-finals to book their place in today final from noon.

In the first semi-final which was very competitive, a fair size gathering saw GT, invited to bat first on a slow track and sluggish outfield due to overnight rain, reach 161-3 when their 25 overs expired.

Mustafaa Azimullah, who stroked three fours and three sixes in a 53-ball 67 and Oslyn Batson, who fashioned an unbeaten 67 from 79 balls decorated with five boundaries which included a six, gave the City a solid 106 opening stand before Azimullah was run out.

Authur Duke (16) and Batson carried the score to 134 before two wickets fell in the space of one run.

When West Bank began their chase Dexter Jones removed Eon Williams (6) at 14-1 before getting rid of Deoram Persaud (19) to leave the score on 31-2.Anthony Ifill, who scored 60 from 48 balls and reached the boundary five times and cleared it twice and Ganesh Persaud whose 28 lasted 30 balls and included three fours, took the score to 112 before Persaud departed.

Ifill and Patrick Khan (26) carried the score to 134 before Ifill was caught and bowled by Nadir Baksh before Sohan Bedesse chipped with an unbeaten 16 as the West Side team reached their target in the 24th over. Jones had 2-22.

In the second semi-final Jai Hind Jaguars were bowled out for a disappointing 75 with 14 balls remaining.Imranally Hussain (17), Skipper Anil Beharry (17) and Ramlinggum Mangali (16) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Manoj Lall (3-15), Daveanand Mahadeo (2-14), Besham Seepersaud (2-9) and Ramesh Narine (2-16) did the damage with the ball for the Essequibians who raced to 78-1 in 10 overs.

Dharawdeo Lall hit an unbeaten 33 with three fours and six and Dharmendra Lakan took the score to 42 before Lakan (13) was dismissed by left-arm spinner Anil Beharry.

But the left handed Narine clobbered an explosive unbeaten 31 from just 13 balls with five fours and six and he earned the man-of-the-match award for his all round efforts.