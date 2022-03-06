National TT Sports Academy launched

Kaieteur News – Yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, along with Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) launched the Table Tennis Academy programme.

Present at the significant occasion was Minister of Sport; Charles Ramson Jr., Director of Sport; Steve Ninvalle, and NSC Commissioner, Cristy Campbell, in addition to the members of the table tennis fraternity.

Head of the GTTA, Godfrey Munroe, during his remarks, mentioned that he was extremely pleased with the initiative being rolled out since it was in keeping with the mandate of his associations and global governing body’s vision for the development of the sport. Munroe also thanked the Sports Ministry and by extension the NSC for their support.

Minister Ramson was the keynote speaker and during his speech, he posited that, “This initiative requires all of us to understand what we are trying to do. (The academy programmes) can turn out to be something very special.”

He continued that, “What really matters to us is consistency. Seeing the space and time being allocated (At CASH) is being used at all possible times. Before there was a fee attached but we have waved the fees for the usage of the facility for the sport academy because we know how important it is for facilities to be in place for young people to develop their talents. ”

Ramson also revealed that $130m has been allocated for the upgrading of the CASH.

Meanwhile, the Director of Sport, Ninvalle, shared that, “I’m commending the executive of the GTTA for putting together this launching in a short space of time. I’m happy to see the young kids uniformed, that displays organisation. This is the fourth sport that will start from the nursery level, and I believe that through this programme we may be producing Olympians. It’s an extremely good initiative and many of my friends in the Caribbean are saying they want to emulate it.”