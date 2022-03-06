IMPLEMENT ISO 45001 STANDARD TO PROTECT EMPLOYEES & CUSTOMERS

GNBS IN FOCUS…

Kaieteur News – A wise person once said, “Safety doesn’t happen by accident.” If you stop to think about that quote, you will realise that it is important to implement systems which consistently guarantee safety in your business or organisation. Protecting your employees and customers reduces downtime and associated costs, as well as legal issues which can arise from such occurrences. To ensure you are on the right track, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is here to help you implement the International Standard for Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S).

The ISO 45001:2018 Occupational health and safety management systems — Requirements with guidance for use standard specifies requirements for the OH&S management system to enable an organisation to prevent injury and ill-health to its employees and customers. The standard is designed to help organisations of all sizes and industries put in place a safe work environment. Using the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) model, it addresses all elements necessary to ensure the system is working in accordance with requirements. Importantly, the standard recognises the value of worker involvement and consultations to develop and apply better safety practices.

Starting this year, the GNBS Business Development Team commenced providing Technical Assistance and support based on the ISO 45001 standard to businesses which are looking to attain certification. With its competency, the Team has already commenced working with a major local company and will soon begin Technical Assistance with two others to implement the requirements of the standard.

As the National Standards Body, the GNBS is by far a leading provider of Technical Assistance towards the implementation of National, Regional and International Standards. Our team of qualified professionals does not only offer guidance to implement these standards but also imparts the required knowledge to your employees to ensure the procedures are continually applied. Further, our stance has also been to consider the immediate challenges some companies may face during implementation but at the same time effectively advance the process of implementation.

Usually, the period of Technical Assistance ranges from six to 12 months after contacting the GNBS to commence the process. The first step for companies is to acquire a copy of the standard from the Standardisation Department to better understand the requirements. Once the company is committed to the process, the journey continues with a gap analysis to determine what requirements are being met and those which needs to be updated. This is followed by the preparation of documents and a pre-assessment audit. The pre-assessment audit will produce a report paving the way for international certification.

In Guyana, the implementation/certification to the ISO45001 by companies is quickly becoming the best safety option. The rapidly advancing Oil and Gas sector is highly committed towards ensuring that suppliers and other active players maintain OH&S and other relevant safety requirements. Meanwhile, on a broader level, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates some 2.3 million women and men around the world succumb to work-related accidents or diseases every year. This along with more sick days contributes to significant loss of productive hours and can affect the overall output of a business or organisation. Implementing the ISO 45001:2018 OH&S requirements is a crucial approach companies can take to remedy this situation.

For Technical Assistance and Training support based on the ISO 45001 standard, do not hesitate to contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or WhatsApp us on +592-692-4627. Remember to visit the GNBS Facebook and Instagram pages for regular updates.