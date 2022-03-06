GTT launches Fibre + Voice Service

– says customers can keep their number

Kaieteur News – GTT, Guyana’s premier telecoms provider, has announced that ‘Fibre Just Got Better’ with the introduction of its Fibre + Voice service.

In a release GTT said that Fibre + Voice is a bundled service combining high-speed fibre internet and telephone services. The newest service, offered by GTT, is in keeping with the company’s mission, ‘to pivot GTT to become a 21st century customer centric organisation’, as it allows customers to get more value for their money.

Customers, according to GTT, can expect with free minutes for calls to landline and other GTT fibre customers, lower calling rates, and the same great internet speeds they have come to anticipate from GTT Fibre. It also is in keeping with telecommunication company’s promises to ‘reliably connect its customers’ and ‘innovate for all in Guyana.’

Chief Operating Officer, GTT, Eshwar Tharkurdin, said, “You (customers) have asked for this solution, and we have delivered. Residential customers shared their need to keep their existing landline number, which they have had for many years. Fibre + Voice now provides the option to keep this number, bundled with our High-Speed Fibre Internet for just one thousand dollars ($1000) more.”

Thakurdin indicated that this bundled deal would benefit customers who want to keep their number while accessing the fibre solution. He added, “This is quite a package when you consider that a landline customer today pays telephone rental of $750, plus charges for all calls. Additionally, DSL customers who would like to upgrade to GTT Fibre get to keep their landline number with Fibre + Voice and will receive 500 complimentary minutes, or more depending on the plan they choose.”

In addition to the bundled minutes, the package is further loaded with three of the most popular features: Call waiting, Caller’s ID and 3-Way Calling.

Thakurdin added, “Our promises include innovating for all in Guyana and reliably connecting our customers – I believe the addition of Fibre + Voice to our GTT Fibre plans directly fulfills these two promises as we give customers the option to keep their number while upgrading their copper technology to the more reliable fibre solution.”

Existing DSL & Landline customers can visit gtt.co.gy/fibre to check “Current Service Areas” to find out if they are in a Fibre area or call 0327 for eligibility information. Customers are encouraged to pay their Fibre + Voice plans, Fibre 50+, Fibre 100+, and Fibre 150+, the quick and effortless way, using mmg+.