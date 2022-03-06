Farmer fetching grass to police station 4 months now to feed impounded animals

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – For more than four months now, a farmer has been spending money just to transport grass to feed his impounded cows at the Mahaicony Police Station while ranks await a file to prosecute a matter involving the animals.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, the farmer Mahadeo Dandath, said that the daily trip to the police station, for more than four months, has made him frustrated and was causing him to lose hope.

However, he kept on “bugging” the ranks to prosecute the matter but they would always have an excuse.

“‘The file gone for advice’, ‘we still waiting on the file’, ‘it ain’t come back yet’ and a whole set a thing them does seh,” the farmer related.

His persistence might have paid off or at least it seems so.

According to Commander of the Region Five division, Kurleigh Simon, his ranks have received the file and the case with the impounded cows will be taken before the court next week.

Unaware of the outcome of the case, Dandath wonders if he will have to continue fetching the grass to the police station for another four months just to keep them nourished.

The farmer related that his troubles began in October last year. Guyana was experiencing one of the worst floods along its coastal region and his rice and cattle farm suffered.

Dandath said that he had 17 heads of cattle and the floods took the lives of 15 but two were missing. When he found the missing two – a mother and her calf – they were rebranded by another man.

“My rice field was destroyed and 15 of my cows dead. We couldn’t find two but when me find am, somebody rebrand them,” said the farmer.

He said that he reported the matter to the police and investigators decided to impound the cows at the station to facilitate an investigation.

Dandath added that he also noticed that two of his sisters’ cattle were rebranded too and notified the police.

“They tell me bring them to the station and we carry them,” Dandath recalled.

He said that the animals were impounded at the station since November 4, last year.

“Them find the boy (the suspect) who rebrand the cow and we went to the station to settle the matter but the commander call and seh don’t settle no matter there, let it go to the court,” added Dandath.

Since then, said the farmer, they were running to and from the station not only to feed the animals but also for follow-ups on the matter.

Four months went by and Dandath, who has been diligently feeding his animals and seeking updates on the matter, is yet to receive his cows.