Dog is man’s best friend

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Y’all remember when yuh used to be riding yuh bicycle and dem dogs tackle yuh. Some ah dem dogs nah used to let up. Dem used to charge behind yuh, and de faster yuh peddle is de faster dem coming at yuh.

Sometimes yuh does fall down and fear does tek over yuh because yuh feel dat de dog can chew yuh up. But strangely de dog does develop sympathy and walk away. It does mek dem boys feel dat dog is not only man’s best friend but dem can become human.

One time a butcher see a dog in he shop and guh fuh chase it. Den he notice de dog gat a $1,000 bill and a note in he mouth asking fuh four pounds ah boneless steak. De butcher is amazed and after giving de dog he order, decided to follow de dog.

He see when de dog reach de junction and wait fuh de green light and den trot over to de bus stop. De dog stand up and wait until a bus come up. Den de dog walk to de front of de bus and check to see if is de right number before hopping on. De butcher follow he.

After going a few blocks, de butcher notice dat de dog hops off and runs to a house. De dog drops de bag with de meat in front of de front door and throw heself against de door. De dog keep repeating dis. But nobody bin answering de door.

So de dog run around to de back and start to beat he head against de window.

Suddenly a big guy open de window and start cussing de dog.

De butcher seeing all of dis turn to de guy and say, “Why yuh cussing de dog. Dis dog is a genius.”

De big guy, who is de owner, responds, “Genius, my foot. It is de second time dis

week he forget he keys!’

Talk half. Leff half.