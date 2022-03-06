DCC register 10-Wkt win over Sophia

GCA’s NBS 2nd Division 40-overs cricket…

Kaieteur News – In steaming heat on a DCC outfield that was much harder than the previous day, Jadon Campbell and Sachin Singh powered the hosts to emphatic 10-wicket over Sophia in the GCA’s NBS 40 over second division cricket tournament yesterday.After an incisive spell of fast bowling from Kaveem Whitney who captured 4-13 and 3-13 from spinner Daniel Mootoo had routed Sophia for 75 in 16.3overs.

Malcolm Morris who scored 33 from 28 balls with three fours and two sixes and Rayden Hendricks whose 22 came from 29 balls offered token resistance for Sophia.When DCC began their reply the galloped to 76 without loss in 8.4 overs as Campbell stroked four fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 39 from 23 balls, while the right-handed Singh supported with an undefeated 21 from 30 balls with three fours. (Sean Devers)