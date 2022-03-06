Daniel Ince makes the cut for CAC Games

Kaieteur News – A battle between three top competitors for the final spot on Guyana’s Senior Squash Team that will attend the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games to be held in Guatemala ended with Daniel Ince reigning supreme.

Ince’s triumph came on the heels of his Over-30 triumph during the BCQS Masters Tournament held just under a month ago.

He now joins the team of Alex Arjoon, Kristian Jeffery, Sam Ince and Jason Khalil.

The three-way showdown which began on Wednesday evening at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts saw the in-form Ince defeat Nicholas Verwey 3 – 0 in the finale.

Prior to that, Ince won against Wayne Alphonso 3 – 1 while Verwey was victorious against Alphonso 3 – 2.

The team which continues to gain match experience and meaningful court time thanks to the ongoing Guyana Squash Association’s (GSA) League, has only a few weeks left of preparation before the tournament serves off on April 3 and runs until April 9.

Meanwhile, the usual precursor for the CAC Games preceding the pandemic, the Senior National Squash Championships, has confirmed a battalion of 21 players with three spots left to secure through the Qualifiers.

Chairman of the Competitions Committee, Deje Dias, has made the qualifiers very interesting since 24 different seeds will be vying for those three exclusive spots in the Championships.

The Qualifiers commence on Friday, March 11.