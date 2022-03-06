Berbice Basketball names male and female coaches

Latest update March 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) has appointed Miss Jenessa Waithe and Mr. Orande Solomon was named female and male coaches for the Association.
This follows the World Association Basket Ball Coaches Level 1 Clinic held recently and was attended by Vice President Mr. Rodwell Elders. He noted the need to start basketball training in Guyana at a primary school level, but in order for this to be achieved it must be a joint effort among Government, associations, clubs, schools and companies to improve players standards and skills.
