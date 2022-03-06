4 patients in COVID-19 ICU -16 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, reported that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.

Although no new deaths have been reported, the Ministry recorded 16 new COVID-19 infections within the last assessed 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,040.

Of the confirmed cases, 34,020 are women while 29,020 are men.

The dashboard also shows that 15 persons are in institutional isolation, 290 are in home isolation and 11 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,508 individuals have recovered.

