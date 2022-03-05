Two bronze medals for Guyana

Latest update March 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2022 Sports
2022 Caribbean Table Tennis Championships…
Congratulations are in order for the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and the entire contingent participating at this year’s senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Cuba, after both the men and women sides copped respective bronze medals last night.
The men’s team consisting of Christopher Franklin, Shemar Britton, Miguel Wong and Jonathan Van Lange had a good mix of experience and youth which eventually saw them lose 3-1 to Puerto Rico in the semifinal.
The ladies lost in similar 3-1 fashion to the hosts Cuba in their semifinal.
The players will now turn their attention to the singles’ category of this event under the watchful eyes of Coach Idi Lewis.
